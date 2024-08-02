STUFF THE BUS! Parma seeking school supplies to help refugees and students in need

PARMA, Ohio — It's a community call for action. One of Northeast Ohio's largest school districts needs your help supporting students and families in need.

With an influx of refugee students and even more families experiencing financial struggles, the Parma City School District says the need is greater than ever.

Between inflation, lifestyle changes and more students—support is essential.

As a busy Mom of a 3-year-old soon entering preschool, Megan Cooney truly understands the stress and financial burdens that a new school year brings.

"With inflation—everything has gotten so expensive, and it's hard to manage for some families to purchase all these extra supplies," Megan Cooney, admin specialist for Family and Civic Engagement Parma City School District.

Timing out with Tax-Free Weekend, the school district aims to Stuff the Bus and give back in a big way.

"This is a great time to go shopping to save a little cost as well," Cooney said.

The much-needed school supply drive on Saturday has become that of a tradition.

It's all part of We Are Parma Proud's Picnic in the Park at Ridgewood Lake Park/Upper Ridgewood Basin.

That's where you'll find the big empty school bus.

"Bring whatever supplies they feel they can donate. Whatever they might have extra. Whatever they feel like picking up." Charles Smialek, Parma City School district superintendent, said.

The district is collecting ALL the school time must-haves, such as crayons, glue sticks, erasers, pencils, scissors, backpacks, notebooks, and so much more.

"People are very nervous about how they're gonna pay their property taxes. People have real sticker shock when they got those reappraisals. Right now... Every dollar in family budget is very paramount," Smialek said.

Roughly 9,000 students attend Parma City Schools—making it the second-largest school district in Cuyahoga County.

District leaders say due to the ongoing conflicts overseas-- the refugee student population continues to surge in the city.

Parma has become a safe haven and a second chance at life for those fleeing war-torn countries.

Assisting these families is more important than ever.

"We're right at about ten percent now in terms of an EL population. English learning population. So, we've got 900 students or so that have come from very recently come from different countries. For the most part it's been Ukraine, but we've also had an influx of students from Afghanistan as well," Smialek said.

"They were torn. Their lives have been upturned, and they come here for some comforts and we just wanna make their transition as easy as possible," Cooney said.

Smialek said that being a good neighbor and celebrating diversity is what it's all about.

"Folks come over with very little. The clothing on their back and maybe a couple extra outfits and the language barrier is very real. It really continues to be an influx of folks that need as much as help as we can possibly provide," Smialek said.

The Stuff the Bus event is happening at the Upper Ridgewood Basin/Ridgewood Lake Park by the Parma Script sign on Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food trucks, live music, games, and the pet parade will also be there.

If you can't make it out to the event, the district also has an Amazon Wishlist.

Several community partners are collecting supplies.

Chick-fil-A Parma, Parma Heights Library, PSE Credit Union and Sergeant Clean Car Wash on Day Drive are accepting donations.

Cooney says whatever isn't used --they have a huge pantry where they keep extra supplies year-round.

Families and teachers can come to pick those up whenever they're needed.