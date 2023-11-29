Sub Zero Mission in need of critical donations as colder weather approaches

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Sub Zero Mission needs the community’s help to keep homeless people warm as the colder weather approaches.

“This is where we kind of go into full swing mode where we’re going out into the public,” said James Hido, the director of marketing and public relations at Sub Zero Mission.

Using the slogan, "Nobody Should Freeze to Death in America, " Hido and the veteran-founded organization hit the streets to find homeless people.

Then, they provide them with warming items like winter boots, hats, gloves, coats and sleeping bags to help them stay alive.

“One of the unfortunate statistics that we battle daily is 20% of all our homeless are veterans that are on the streets,” said Hido.

From looking inside their distribution center, one would think Sub Zero Mission has what it needs to serve the community.

But Hido says they’re experiencing some shortages.

“We’re in drastic need of sleeping bags, we’re definitely in need of size 10 through 13 boots and extra-large coats and above,” said Hido.

Hido even says the organization could use help from more volunteers like Nick Ajdinovich.

“I’m a huge supporter of the military, and when they told me they go out and find homeless vets and get them off the streets. I couldn’t think of doing anything better,” said Ajdinovich.

On Tuesday evening, Sub Zero Mission did two runs as it kicked off the start of the season.

They plan to do several more on Wednesday during the day, Thursday night and then out of town this weekend.

“Everyone is really passionate. We talk about being passionate. We call it our ‘Blue Fire’, so everyone really has the ‘Blue Fire’ to get these vets off the streets,” said Ajdinovich.

Sub Zero Mission encourages people to donate brand-new, gently used or worn items from their critical needs list.

You can also buy clothes from the gift shop to help raise money.

