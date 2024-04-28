Summit County deputies arrest suspect for string of vehicle break-ins

A 34-year-old Canton man is behind bars for allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles in Green and New Franklin.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is charged with felony counts of breaking and entering and theft.

Authorities say that the man stole various items from the vehicles, including laptops, a drone and other valuables.

The man was identified and later stopped by law enforcement in Stark County. Several of the stolen items were found in his car.

Following his arrest, the man was taken to the Summit County Jail, authorities said.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.