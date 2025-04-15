Summit County Medical Examiner called after tree falls onto house in Barberton

BARBERTON, Ohio — Firefighters and police responded to a home in Barberton on Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto a house. Police have confirmed that the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene for a fatality.
It happened in the 190 block of 2nd Street.
It's unclear at this time how many people were injured or if there was more than one fatality.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
