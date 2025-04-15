Summit County Medical Examiner called after tree falls onto house in Barberton

BARBERTON, Ohio — Firefighters and police responded to a home in Barberton on Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto a house. Police have confirmed that the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene for a fatality.

It happened in the 190 block of 2nd Street.

News 5 Cleveland

It's unclear at this time how many people were injured or if there was more than one fatality.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.