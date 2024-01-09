Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announces retirement

Summit County's prosecutor, Sherri Bevan Walsh, announced Tuesday that she will retire next month.

Her last day as the prosecutor will be Feb. 16.

Walsh announced in December 2023 that she has been fighting complications from contracting COVID-19 in 2020 and will be undergoing heart surgery later this month.

Walsh said she is stepping away from her role as the prosecutor as her health prevents her from being able to serve the county's residents to her fullest potential.

“My hope was to be able to continue serving the residents of Summit County. However, because of recent events, I realized I was not going to be able to provide the high level of devotion this job needs, and Summit County deserves. I’m still very passionate about fighting for victims, keeping the community safe, and holding criminals accountable. I am also very passionate about protecting children and our community’s seniors. I just cannot continue at the pace the position of County Prosecutor requires,” Walsh said.

She's served the county for six consecutive terms since being elected in 2000.

“I am so pleased to have served the Summit County community for over 23 years. I sincerely thank all those who helped me on my mission to make Summit County a better and safer place to live.”

After Walsh retires, the Summit County Democratic Party Precinct Committee will meet to vote on appointing an interim prosecutor who will serve until Jan. 5, 2025.

Walsh said she hopes that the committee will appoint Elliot Kolkovich, her current outreach prosecutor.

"He is the most experienced and best person to lead the office moving forward,” Walsh said.