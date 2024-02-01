Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda to retire at end of year

Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda announced that she will be retiring at the end of the year after working for the department for 38 years.

Skoda was promoted to the commissioner role in 2015.

While she was commissioner, she worked on multiple public health crises, including H1N1, Ebola and COVID-19.

She was frequently on News 5 during the pandemic, including when the county hosted drive-thru vaccine clinics.

Skoda was also instrumental in helping Summit County address its opioid epidemic.

“I am grateful in my 38 years of public service I have had the opportunity to work with wonderful staff, community partners, and elected officials that supported and advanced public health in Summit County. I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life, finding new ways to be a champion for public health,” said Skoda.