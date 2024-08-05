Summit County Sheriff's Office holding 'Safe Surrender' event this week

The Summit County Sheriff's Office announced that the Fugitive Safe Surrender event is taking place at the House of the Lord Church in Akron Aug. 7 - 10.

The event provides an opportunity for people who have a warrant to surrender themselves voluntarily in exchange for possible favorable consideration of their case.

"Free legal representation will be available, with attorneys present to provide representation for those who surrender and appear before a judge. All of which will occur on-site. This is not an amnesty program. This program offers individuals with warrants the opportunity to resolve their case in a safe manner," Sheriff Kandy Fatheree said.

It will take place at 1650 Diagonal Road, Akron, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Anyone with questions can contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2114.

The Fugitive Safe Surrender hotline was created four years ago by a U.S. marshal and two church leaders.

