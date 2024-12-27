Summit Mall closes after juvenile general disorder: police clear up misinformation

The Summit Mall closed around 5:30 p.m. Thursday due to a surge of unsupervised juveniles, according to the Fairlawn Police Department.

"This situation has become a recurring issue that we have been anticipating and preparing for. In light of past incidents, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, along with Bath and Copley Police, provided assistance to our agency," the department said in a Facebook post.

According to police, several posts online circulated containing misinformation about the events at the mall, including claims of gunfire, active shooters or other violent acts.

Police say aside from general disorder and altercations amongst juveniles, there were no significant incidents that occurred.

The department said those claims are "unfounded and irresponsible."

The mall closed abruptly in 2020 after Christmas for the same issue.

RELATED: 'Contrary to social media': City explains why Summit Mall closed abruptly after Christmas