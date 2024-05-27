Sunset Kitchen reopens after fire destroys building more than 2 years ago

CLEVELAND — A devastating fire that could have completely shut this restaurant down for good did not stop Charles Hansford from giving up.

“I had faith in this dream. I had faith in this business. I had faith in what I know that I could bring,” said Sunset Kitchen Owner, Charles Hansford.

In February 2022, Hansford brought a vision to life when he finally opened the doors to Sunset Kitchen in Cleveland’s University Circle.

“I always had a dream of opening up a restaurant. I was in the nightlife business,” said Hansford.

But three days later, Hansford said his world came crashing down after his restaurant burned to the ground due to an electrical fire in the kitchen.

“When I first came in, my legs crumbled like the firefighter had to hold me up,” said Hansford.

Thankfully, Hansford said no one got hurt in his restaurant or in the apartment building above his space.

But he says he couldn’t believe his dream had been completely destroyed in the blink of an eye.

“To put all that work in and then for it to burn down, yeah, it was heartbreaking. Three days after I opened, it was heartbreaking,” said Hansford.

While Hansford says he could’ve remained defeated, he decided to put that energy into rebuilding.

“I always knew that I would be able to bounce back. Just didn’t know when. But I did know that I wanted to stay here inside the University Circle area,” said Hansford.

Hansford said he kept the faith and leaned on people like his cousin Bindu Sancho for support.

“Just encouraging him, and always keeping God first. Letting him know that He has your back, of course I did, and the family did, but God saw him through everything,” said Sunset Kitchen Manager, Bindu Sancho.

Two years later, Hansford re-opened in the same space earlier this month.

“It really feels good when people walk by and they’re like ‘hey, I remember when this place burned down. I remember watching you rebuild it,” said Hansford.

Hansford says he still has a long way to go, but he’s grateful and optimistic for the future ahead.

“It just feels good to just be in this space,” said Hansford.

Sunset Kitchen is open every day except Monday from 11 a.m. until midnight.