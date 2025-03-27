Superman memorabilia raffle kicks off for fans

The new Superman movie was filmed across Northeast Ohio last year, bringing thousands of jobs and generating millions in economic impact for the region. Now, Superman fans have a chance to win autographed memorabilia through a raffle.

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission (GCFC), a community-funded 501(c)3 organization, played a big role in the movie coming to Cleveland. It takes months and sometimes even years to pitch and scout projects individually before Greater Cleveland is chosen as a destination.

Proceeds from the raffle ticket will help the organization bring more movies to Film in Northeast Ohio and allow the next generation to be trained by GCFC.

You can enter the raffle today:



1 Ticket for $25 | 5 Tickets for $100

Raffle Runs: Now - April 18th, 2025 (in honor of Superman's first appearance in Action Comics #1 in 1938)

All proceeds benefit GCFC's mission to drive production to Northeast Ohio and train local talent to fill the jobs we create

You could win one of the following:



"Superman in Cleveland" Framed poster (18"37") autographed by SUPERMAN (2025) Director James Gunn, "Superman/Clark Kent" David Corenswet & "Lois Lane" Rachel Brosnahan.

"Superman in Flight" Framed poster (12"12") autographed by SUPERMAN (2025) Director James Gunn, "Superman/Clark Kent" David Corenswet & "Lois Lane" Rachel Brosnahan.

"Superman: The Man of Steel" Framed poster (19.5"27") autographed by SUPERMAN (2025) Director James Gunn, "Superman/Clark Kent" David Corenswet & "Lois Lane" Rachel Brosnahan.

Classic Superman Comic Metal Sign (12.5"15") autographed by SUPERMAN (2025) Director James Gunn, "Superman/Clark Kent" David Corenswet & "Lois Lane" Rachel Brosnahan.

Classic Superman S-Shield Ceramic Mug autographed by SUPERMAN (2025) "Lois Lane" Rachel Brosnahan.

