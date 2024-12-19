WATCH: The Superman trailer just dropped, and there's lots of Cleveland in it

CLEVELAND — The long-awaited, much-anticipated Superman movie trailer just dropped, and if you were hoping to see lots of Cleveland, you'll be pleased.

WATCH:

Locations include The Arcade, Progressive Field, Mentor Headlands and Downtown Cleveland.

The filming of the movie was followed closely by Northeast Ohioans who are fans of the franchise or were just excited to see our hometown get a close-up.

Forget Metropolis, The Daily Planet is now located in Downtown Cleveland

Unlike so many other dark and brooding modern superheroes, this Superman is a return to the truth, justice and the American way Superman of yore.

Like the Superman who was created right here in Cleveland.