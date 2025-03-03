Support inclusion and empower all abilities: Join Inclusion Day 2025 in Summit County!

Summit County Executive Illene Shapiro is calling on residents to take a stand for inclusiveness and accessibility by participating in Inclusion Day on Monday.

The Summit County Developmental Disabilities invites you to reaffirm your commitment to inclusiveness by wearing orange and using the #IncludeME on social media.

The fun doesn't stop there. Summit DD partnered with local businesses to organize events throughout the community, like Inclusion Days at the Akron Zoo. On Monday, residents who wear orange can receive free admission and parking at the zoo.

The Board of Disabilities also partnered with Summit Art Space to host an inclusive art walk on March 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year’s theme is “Creative Voices: Empowering Artists of All Abilities.” The celebration will feature artist vendors, creative activities, The Inclusioneer’s Mobile Sensory Bus, food, music, and more. It is free and open to the public.

For the first time, Summit DD partnered with We Rock the Spectrum Stow, an inclusive kids’ gym. During the week of March 10 through March 14, visitors wearing orange will receive $2.00 off their admission.

CLICK HERE for more info on Inclusion Day.