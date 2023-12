It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're a fan of Cleveland's own Machine Gun Kelly.

The singer will be performing two surprise concerts Monday night at The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.

The shows will take place at 6:30 and 10:30 p.m.

Fans can buy tickets in person at either The Grog Shop or 27 Club Coffee in the Flats.

Tickets are $27.