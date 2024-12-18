US Marshals: Suspect in Old Brooklyn homicide dies by suicide

CLEVELAND — The suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a man who was sitting in the passenger seat of a car parked in a driveway in Old Brooklyn late Tuesday evening has died by suicide.

On Wednesday, authorities identified William Abney, 28, as the suspect in the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Service said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked Abdney down Thursday evening to an area near Pearl and Henniger roads in Cleveland and spotted him walking around.

According to the US Marshals, Abney "produced a gun" when police got out of their vehicles. One officer fired at least one round at him. Authorities didn't say if the bullet struck Abney.

The US Marshals said Abney "ultimately committed suicide with the handgun he was in possession of."

The Cleveland Division of Police will investigate the shooting, the US Marshals said.

Saratoga Avenue homicide

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Saratoga Avenue just before 11 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting and found a man dead in a vehicle. Police said the victim died instantly after being shot twice at point-blank range.

Our Overnight News Tracker saw the area blocked off with crime scene tape and police vans at the scene.