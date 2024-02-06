Suspect still not caught in Cleveland Public Library break-ins

CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is counting on tips and information from the public to finally solve a string of burglaries at Cleveland Public Library branches citywide.

Crime Stoppers and Cleveland police report the break-ins at several library locations, including the Kinsman Road, Scranton Road and Shaker Boulevard locations, have taken place since last August, with three of the incidents happening last month.

Crime Stoppers Coordinator Patricia Meehan told News 5 that the suspect is seen in one of the surveillance videos walking with a distinct limp and reminded anyone with information that their tips will remain anonymous.

“It’s very hard to see the suspects face, but there its a certain gate to his walk and we’re hoping someone from the public can identify this man from that,” Meehan said. “Your tip will remain anonymous, we don’t record calls, we don’t have caller ID, our calls center isn’t even in the State of Ohio.”

Yvonne Lauretta is a mother of three children who is concerned the rash of library break-ins may have some Cleveland families concerned about the safety of their kids who rely on the library as a safe haven and resource nearly every day.

“When kinds come out of school they go straight to the library to study, do their homework, do some kind of work they have to do on the internet because they don’t have any kind of access at home," Lauretta said. “These libraries are in walking distance to people’s houses and you’re hurting the kids, you’re not hurting anyone but these babies who need this library.”

News 5 contacted the Cleveland Public Library about the burglaries, and it issued the following statement:

The Cleveland Public Library has been subject to a string of break-ins, and investigations are currently underway. We are working closely with the Cleveland Police Department to address these incidents and identify a suspect. Any additional questions should be directed to the Cleveland Police Department.



Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a $2,500 cash reward for a tip or information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

People with information about the man in the surveillance pics and video are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463, or you can leave a tip on the Crimes Stoppers website or download the Crime Stoppers app and submit a tip on your smartphone.

Art McKoy with Black on Black Crime Inc. told News 5 it will take community involvement to solve this case, and residents must support their neighborhood library locations during this crime spree.

“The people that live around these libraries, they have the eyes, they have the ears and they know what’s happening and we’re asking them to come forth," Mckoy said. “We need this library, it’s been here for years and years and we don’t want it to leave because of some thieves and vandals.”

News 5 will follow through on this developing story.