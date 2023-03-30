SWAT situation in Painesville ends peacefully with man arrested, police say

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Painesville Police and Lake County SWAT peacefully resolved a standoff situation Wednesday with an arrest after a woman reported being assaulted with a knife by her boyfriend and the man barricaded himself inside an apartment.

At about 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, Painesville Police responded to the 200 block of Liberty Street after an 18-year-old woman reported she was assaulted, according to a news release from Painesville Police. She was treated at the scene by Painesville City Fire Department.

The 21-year-old suspect remained barricaded inside his upstairs apartment, police said.

The Lake County SWAT team was activated and successfully ended the situation through communication, the release states.

The man was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail where he was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. He is being held without bond and will appear in Painesville Municipal Court later this week.

During the standoff, Painesville City Local Schools held students from dismissal as a precautionary measure, police said.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.