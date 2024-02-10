Symphany is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Symphany:

Symphany is an 8-year-old retriever mix that absolutely adores everyone she meets. She was brought to the APL when her owner had to be hospitalized. Since being with us, she has quickly won over the hearts of all staff and volunteers. This girl still has plenty of energy, like a true retriever. She can go for a 4-mile hike and still have the energy to play fetch. She is crate-trained, housebroken, and knows the cue “sit.” While every family may be looking for something different, you cannot go wrong with this pup. Symphany is truly the perfect catch! Cleveland APL

The Cleveland APL will be running a promotion Feb. 12-16, just in time for Valentine's Day. All adult dog adoption fees will be lowered to $14.

