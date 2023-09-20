Taco Bell Cantina in downtown Cleveland now closed

We went to visit the Taco Bell Cantina in Public Square Tuesday evening to find a sign stating that it is permanently closed.

News 5

The Taco Bell Cantina, a special location equipped with alcoholic beverages and a special menu, was the only restaurant of its kind in Northeast Ohio.

Located at 184 Euclid Avenue, the popular late-night food option opened in 2017.

It is unknown why the fast-food chain closed this location.

The sign suggests that customers visit nearby Taco Bell locations. The closest locations are in Steelyard Commons at 3314 Steelyard Drive and 13660 Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland.

Those locations, however, won't have tequila.