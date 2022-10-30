Watch Now
Take Back Day in Ohio collects 50,000lbs of unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. A federal bankruptcy judge is expected to rule Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, on whether to accept a settlement between OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, the states and thousands of local governments over an opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the last two decades. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Posted at 10:56 PM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 22:56:29-04

CLEVELAND — Saturday marked the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Ohio.

There were 315 collection sites across the state. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, following the conclusion of Take Back Day, they collected about 50,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs were collected.

According to the CDC, 80% of prescription drugs that end up on the street come from family and friends.

“It’s very problematic. There’s been some studies done by the CDC where 80% of the prescription drugs that end up out on the street are coming from friends and family,” said Kathy Federico, the DEA Diversion Program Manager Detroit Field Office.

The next DEA Take Back Day is set for April. But, many local police departments have drop-off boxes set up year-round.

