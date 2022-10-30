Take Back Day in Ohio collects 50,000lbs of unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday

CLEVELAND — Saturday marked the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Ohio.

There were 315 collection sites across the state. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, following the conclusion of Take Back Day, they collected about 50,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs were collected.

According to the CDC, 80% of prescription drugs that end up on the street come from family and friends.

“It’s very problematic. There’s been some studies done by the CDC where 80% of the prescription drugs that end up out on the street are coming from friends and family,” said Kathy Federico, the DEA Diversion Program Manager Detroit Field Office.

The next DEA Take Back Day is set for April. But, many local police departments have drop-off boxes set up year-round.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.