Teachers say Kindergarten requires more prep to be ready than ever before

CLEVELAND — As summer approaches, parents of 4 to 6-year-olds are gearing up for their children's first year of real school.

However, some in education say families might be surprised as Kindergarten classrooms undergo a significant transformation. What was once a time for playful exploration and socializing is now being described as "the new first grade."

Educators are emphasizing a shift from play-based learning to a more rigorous academic curriculum. Teachers are reporting higher expectations for Kindergarten students than ever before.

"Kindergarten is not just play based anymore. The expectations are higher than they were before," said Arnita Washington, a teacher from Warrensville Heights.

The change in expectations can be traced back to the No Child Left Behind legislation from the 2000s, which shifted the focus to testing and achievement gaps.

Now, Kindergartners are expected to read before their first summer break, mastering uppercase and lowercase letters, along with basic sound comprehension.

For parents navigating this new landscape, the adjustment can be overwhelming. Jasmine Moses from Starting Point advises parents to start asking questions early and engage with their school district to understand expectations.

Washington emphasizes the importance of early preparation, particularly in reading and establishing routines.

"Being able to expose them to different types of books... builds their oral language development and background in print, which is very important in kindergarten," said Moses.

In addition to reading, parents are encouraged to focus on fine motor skills and routines to help their children transition smoothly into the academic environment.