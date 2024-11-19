Teen leads effort to save historic Rittman Train Station

RITTMAN, Ohio — A 16-year-old is leading efforts to preserve a piece of local history: the 1891 Rittman Train Station.

The station, once a stop for Baltimore & Ohio Railroad (B&O Railroad) passenger trains, has sat unused for decades, and its current owner, CSX, had slated it for demolition.

Ethan Williams is working to give the station a new purpose.

“This is a key part of Rittman,” Williams said. “We need to keep our history alive.”

The station last served passengers in the early 1970s and is now used for maintenance storage.

While it still features its original decorative overhang and “gingerbread” details, the building requires extensive restoration.

“It’s been here for 130 years, and really, it was the heartbeat of Rittman,” said resident Jim Trogdon, who grew up around the train station.

The community plans to transform the building into a multi-use facility featuring different classes, historical exhibits, and event space. The space would be open to community members and tourists alike.

CSX has donated the station, but it needs to be moved from its current location, which is too close to active tracks, to a site near the Rails-to-Trails of Wayne County hike and bike trail.

Relocating and restoring the station is estimated to cost $145,000. So far, fundraising efforts have brought in $12,000.

“Half of that is to move it, and the other half is to restore it and make it operational,” Williams said.

The project faces a tight deadline.

Organizers hope to complete the move by 2027, which will mark the 200th anniversary of the B&O Railroad.

Rittman Mayor William Robertson points out that this will also be the year Williams graduates from high school.

For now, the community is pressing ahead with fundraising efforts, determined to give this historic building a new lease on life.

If you're interested in donating or learning more, click HERE.