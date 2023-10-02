Teen shot, killed in Euclid early Sunday morning; juvenile in custody

A juvenile from Euclid has been arrested for the death of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to police.

The homicide of Keshaun Lamar took place in the 27500 block of Brush Avenue in Euclid, according to police. Police said a juvenile suspect was arrested and is currently in custody at the Cuyahoga County Detention Center.

“Last night our community lost a child due to gun violence, this is a tremendous loss to our community,” said Euclid Councilman and mayoral candidate Marcus Epps in a statement released Sunday night. “My condolences to his family and friends as they navigate through this tragic ordeal.”