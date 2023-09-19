Teens using AI to generate nude deep fakes to bully, harass classmates, FBI expert warns

CLEVELAND — Pictures and social media are inseparable. But an expert is sharing a dire warning about how artificial intelligence is being used to manipulate the pictures you post.

While the simulation of human intelligence processed by computers can be helpful with things like grammar and writing, it does have a sinister side. David Morgan, a retired FBI agent and owner of TMD Consulting, said parents should be concerned.

“The FBI put out a warning back in June about deep fakes that were being used to target personalities. These AI nude generators would take a personality's image, their face and create a nude image of that personality,” explained Morgan.

But now, Morgan said, it’s not just celebrities and influencers being targeted. It’s being used by tweens and teens to bully other kids. It’s already happened at schools in other states, Morgan said.

“They will take a student’s image, create a nude image of that student and send it out to that student’s friends and family,” Morgan explained.

Jesus Avila is the father of a little girl.

“It’s terrifying,” he said.

There are hundreds of these types of apps, and the AI-generated pictures are shockingly realistic.

“These apps, I believe, were generated and created for the fashion industry, and so they do a really good job at taking clothes off of normal pictures,” said Morgan. “One of the main reasons they’re realistic is because they’re in an environment that makes sense. You don’t have the 13-year-old female student standing in front of the Eiffel Tower; you have her in her backyard."

Morgan added that since the pictures are already on social media, friends and family have already seen the original picture.

The FBI urges the public to exercise caution when posting personal photos or videos on social media, dating apps, and other online sites.