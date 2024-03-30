Teens with Purpose empowers teenage girls through mentorship, basic life skills

CLEVELAND — As Women’s History Month comes to an end in just a few days, News 5 is taking the time to highlight women-led organizations making big contributions right here in Northeast Ohio, and Teens with Purpose is one of those groups.

“You know how we talk about the young people; those young people, those kids, or are you going to be a solution to the issue, and so I decided to be a solution,” said Teens with Purpose Founder and CEO Valerie Walker.

Answering her calling back in 2010, Walker said she’s been striving to make a difference in the lives of teenage girls through Teens with Purpose.

“Sometimes, with girls, you don’t know if you’re really making a big difference that your really intend to make or not, and so, the aunt said to me, you saved her life,” said Walker.

Walker said these words have since had a profound impact on her life, confirming that she’s doing what she knows is her purpose.

“The dots are connecting, and it’s exciting,” said Walker.

Teens with Purpose all began when Walker said she lived in Phoenix, Arizona.

Then, she said her passion for giving back led her back home to Cleveland, where she has continued the mission for girls like Ba’shay Golphin.

“It’s a big part of you in general because when you thrive, you blossom. You become a better person than you already were,” said Golphin.

Golphin and her mother, Carlee Davenport, said they discovered teens with purpose through a friend, and ever since, they’ve been meeting with other girls and moms every month at local libraries to talk about things like financial literacy, etiquette and basic life skills like cooking and cleaning.

“When I got there, I feel in love with it. I feel in love with Valerie Walker and even just her passion for what she was doing because it spoke to the things I was doing as well,” said Carlee Davenport.

Walker says the group even volunteers in the community while also hosting big events like their annual gala and various fashion shows.

“We think we have to do these big profound things in different situations and all that, but sometimes it’s just that love,” said Walker.

Teens with Purpose’s semester will end in April, but they’ll be back at it again in September, and they encourage girls to enroll by clicking here.

“We’re the bridge between the parent and Teens with Purpose. We want to help that young girl reach every goal that she has, who dares to dream big,” said Walker.