Temi the Robot provides state-of-the-art care at Maple Senior Living

CHARDON, Ohio — It’s all about care for this senior living facility in Chardon.

That’s why Maplewood Senior Living, along with Cleveland Clinic Akron General, are coming together to introduce a one-of-a-kind pilot program to meet their resident’s needs and improve their quality of care.

It's happening through the use of a robot named Temi.

Standing at three feet tall with a table attached to the top, this robot comes with a lot of character.

But Kim Keller says Temi’s most important feature is how it will provide care to seniors at Maplewood Senior Living community in Chardon.

“Temi is a robot, and it is equipped with basically a tablet that has a camera so that way the physician can see what’s on the other side,” said Maplewood Senior Living Regional Director of Nursing Kim Keller.

Keller said she understands Temi may not look like your typical healthcare professional.

But she said Temi has been designed to think and act similar to one.

“A little more streamlined but definitely has been something that has been very helpful,” Keller said.

Now, you may be wondering why.

Through Temi’s video screen, Dr. Kathleen Reynolds told News 5’s Remi Murrey it’s because it can be difficult for some seniors to get to a doctor’s office due to health conditions or lack of transportation.

“This is very important to allow access not only for efficiency so we can partner with doctors who are in the rural areas but also allow to have a team wise approach to care for the elderly patient,” Reynolds said.

In return, Temi will allow Reynolds to meet seniors like Joe Mayo where they are without having to be in a hospital setting.

“This day and age, we need that type of technology for the advancement not only for you and your audience but for us as well,” Mayo said.

So far, Reynolds has seen two patients through the control of Temi’s advanced sensors and navigation systems.

Following their pilot program, she and Maplewood hope to expand the program, which Mayo said gives him hope for the future.

“We’re human beings, and our welfare; the service that’s provided is extremely important to us,” said Mayo.