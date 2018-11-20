Ten events around Northeast Ohio you have to check out this holiday season

The holidays are approaching and so are the events that make this time of year so festive. Check out ten of the best ways to spend your holidays:

1. Castle Noel

Located in Medina, Castle Noel is America's largest indoor year-round Christmas entertainment attraction. You and the family can check out the world’s largest privately owned collection of Hollywood Christmas movie props and costumes from The Grinch, Elf, Jingle All The Way, A Christmas Carol, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and more. Castle Noel also has a large collection of the classic New York City Christmas windows displays. There are tons of activities for kids and adults including a replica slide from A Christmas Story. Website. Call: 330-721-NOEL (6635

2. Ma & Pa’s

Go dashing through the snow on a one-horse open sleigh this winter at Ma & Pa’s in Geauga County. With a reservation, Ma & Pa’s will take you on a sleigh ride through the woods and fields for an unforgettable winter experience. Take the kids out for a fun winter activity or plan a romantic date this holiday season. After the sleigh ride you’ll head back to the cabin for a warm fire, Ma's Cookies and hot chocolate or maple coffee. Sleigh rides run from Dec. 1 to March 1 and are subject to snowfall. Website. Call: 440-548-5521

3. Island of Misfit Toys

If you have a creative kid, The Akron Art Museum offers a unique holiday event that they’re bound to love. Kids are encouraged to bash, bend, drill, and glue, transforming pieces and parts of broken toys into upcycled one-of-a-kind sculptures for them to take home. The event is free, but each family is asked to bring one new, unwrapped toy to donate to a child in need. There are multiple time slots and registration is required. Website. Call: 330-376-9185

4. Lolly the Trolley

Hop on a trolley and tour trendy Tremont this holiday season. You’ll ride by the famous house from A Christmas Story and see the lights of Public Square as well as other great festive sights. A tour guide keeps you informed the whole trip and holiday music playing on the trolley makes things extra festive. Reservations are required. Website. Call: 216-771-4484

5. Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo

Lions, and tigers, and Santa, oh my! Make your holiday season a wild one at Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo. Check out the light displays synchronized to music, walk through a classic holiday town, go ice skating, and more. Give Santa your wish list and get your photo with him in Santa Land. There are snacks and hot beverages to enjoy and adults can enjoy a beer or spike their hot cocoa while enjoying the festivities. Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo runs from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30. Website. Call: 330-375-2550

6. Glow

Cleveland Botanical Garden's winter spectacular and one of Cleveland's most celebrated holiday traditions returns this holiday season. Glow features the beloved Gingerbread House Display, a gingerbread house workshop, decorated trees and more. Kids can even take a ride through the outdoor gardens on the Garden Express train. Glow runs from Nov. 23 to Jan. 5. Website. Call: 216-721-1600

7. Deck the Hall

The historic Stan Hywet Hall & Garden hosts its annual Deck the Hall holiday tradition. The Akron estate is decorated with over one million lights inside and out. Enjoy beautiful displays, amazing light shows synchronized to holiday music, and live performances by local choirs and musicians. You can snack on freshly baked gingerbread cookies and sip on beer, wine, cider, or hot chocolate on your tour as well. Deck the Hall runs select nights from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30. Website. Call: 330-836-5533

8. Winterfest 2018

Kick off the holiday season in Downtown Cleveland on Saturday, Nov. 24 from 1.pm. to 6 p.m. This is an event full of fun for the whole family. From live music to food and drinks, you'll be entertained all day long. At 6 p.m., watch the tree-lighting ceremony to ring in the holidays. There will even be a fireworks show following the ceremony! Website .

9. A Christmas Story

The classic holiday movie adored by all returns to the Cleveland Play House. See the pink bunny suit, the double dog dares, and of course the lighting of the leg lamp live on-stage. It's a can’t-miss holiday show perfect for the entire family. The play runs from Nov. 23 to Dec. 23. Website. Call: 216-771-4444

10. A Christmas Story House

Speaking of A Christmas Story, a tour of the famous house from the beloved movie is a must-do for anyone in town this holiday season. Open year round, the house has been restored to its movie state. Lovers of the cult classic holiday film will recognize all their favorite things from the movie in the house and the museum across the street, including props and costumes. You can even stay the night in the legendary house. Double dog dare your friends to go with you! Website. Call: 216-298-4919