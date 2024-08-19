Tennis in the Land returns to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Tennis in the Land, powered by Rocket Mortgage, has returned to Cleveland, offering fans a week-long celebration of professional women's tennis.

The event, which serves as a precursor to the US Open, has been held annually in Cleveland since 2021 and is the largest professional women’s sporting event in Northeast Ohio.

The tournament began with qualifying rounds on Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. in the Flats West Bank's Nautica Waterfront District.

Main draw matches will commence on Monday, Aug. 19.

As the week progresses, the tournament will host several themed days, including Senior Day, the Women in Business Forum, Military Appreciation Day, and College Night, offering spectators discounts and networking opportunities.

The semifinals will take place on Friday, Aug. 23, followed by the finals on Saturday, Aug. 24, culminating the week’s activities.

