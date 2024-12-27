Tensions high in Geauga County over dog shelter's future

Things are heating up in Geauga County over the future of the dog warden and the county dog shelter.

This follows a heated exchange earlier this month in which the sheriff and county prosecutor's office criticized the warden for not doing his job.

Later this morning, the county board of commissioners will meet to discuss what happens next. County officials will discuss who should run the dog shelter; the sheriff's office says it can do a better job for cheaper, but the shelter disagrees, and they are calling on residents to come out to the meeting at 9:30 a.m. to show support to keep things the way they are.

This controversy began when Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand proposed that his office take over the dog shelter. The sheriff and prosecutor claim that the dog warden, Matthew Granito, failed to answer calls, picked up loose dogs, and focused too much on bringing animals in from shelters outside the county.

They say taking over the shelter would be cheaper and better for residents.

But Granito disagrees. The warden says that he can not seize certain dogs by law. He states that he's been working for months to fix the problem.

Since the proposal was announced, a petition with over 3,000 signatures has been created to stop the management change. The petitioners write they've adopted out over 192 dogs this year and helped countless strays and other shelters. They fear new management would close the shelter.

A county official told us that if the sheriff's office took over, they would put a deputy in charge, hold dogs for 72 hours, and then take them to the local humane society. The official added that they would no longer take dogs from out of state.