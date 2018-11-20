Thanksgiving travel tips to help as you head to the airport this week

With Thanksgiving Day just around the corner, this week is the beginning of the busy holiday travel season. As you head to your destination, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has travel tips to keep your trip as stress-free and smooth as possible.

According to Hopkins, the airport has been growing in passenger numbers for nearly two years and is expecting to receive over 280,000 passengers between Nov. 17 and Nov. 25. With the massive amounts of passengers coming and going in the next several days, Hopkins will have additional staff working throughout the airport.

Despite the extra staff, Hopkins warns passengers to expect longer lines at the ticket counters and security checkpoints. Airport officials encouraged those headed to the airport to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure, allowing time for longer lines, inclement weather, traffic, and parking.

Travelers can save time by checking-in and printing boarding passes before arriving at the airport. Access to advance check-in and boarding passes are available up to 24 hours before departure.

Hopkin’s website can provide travelers with up-to-the-minute travel information including:

Flight status

Airline contact information

Security checkpoint wait times

Parking status updates

In addition to Hopkin’s tips for travelers, the Transportation Security Administration issued travel tips for those flying this holiday season.

No matter what airline you’re flying or what time you’re departing, the one thing you will always need is a government-issued ID. The TSA tells passengers to always have it ready to present at the airline ticket counter.

To be prepared for the screening process, the TSA has issued these tips:

Look through your luggage to ensure no prohibited items are in the bag.

All three CLE checkpoints have Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) machines for passenger screening. Metal detectors and x-ray machines for carry-on items are also in place for passenger screening.

Remember the TSA 3-1-1 rule for carry-on items – Three ounces (3 oz.) per container, in a clear one-quart bag, one per passenger.

Knives, scissors with pointed tips, pepper spray, and other such items are prohibited as carry-on items. For a comprehensive list of banned and permitted items, visit the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) website at www.tsa.gov [tsa.gov].

Carry-on luggage is typically restricted to one bag and one personal item per person. A personal item includes a purse, briefcase, or laptop bag. Keep in mind that all airlines have different policies, please check with your airline to make sure you know their policy.

Outer coats, jackets and other outer garments must be removed and put through x-ray screening.

Children under the age of 12 will not have to remove their shoes before going through security.

The two busiest travel days of the holiday season this year are Wednesday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 25.