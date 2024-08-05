The American Red Cross faces national blood shortage

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood shortage as the nation faces dangerous heat levels.

The Red Cross says the national blood supply has fallen by more than 25% since July 1, and heat impacted almost 100 blood drives in almost every state where the Red Cross collects blood.

The nonprofit health organization is urging blood donors of all types, especially anyone with type O blood, to donate blood as soon as possible to help patients get lifesaving medical care. The Red Cross said type O inventory is so low that distributions of it are below what hospitals count on.

“It’s critical hospitals have both type O positive and O negative blood ready to go for patients in the most life-threatening situations,” said Executive Physician Director Dr. Eric Gehrie, "type O is especially important for victims of accidents and other trauma who are receiving emergency treatment. Now is the time for donors of all blood types to give and ensure hospital shelves can be restocked before any impact to patient care.”

The Red Cross is working hard to overcome the shortage but will need some help. If you would like to donate blood to the Red Cross, CLICK HERE.