CLEVELAND — The Asian Lantern Festival is coming back to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this summer from July 5 through Aug. 24. Tickets are now available.

"Dragons Landing" is the newest attraction at the zoo and is part of this year's event, which showcases a dozen illuminated dragons arriving for the lantern festival. It will also include a 100-foot-long "ice and fire" dragon display.

“Now in its eighth year, the Asian Lantern Festival has welcomed over one million guests and has become one of Northeast Ohio’s favorite summer traditions,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks' chief marketing officer. “Thanks to the incredible support of our community partners, we’re excited to unveil all-new lanterns and unforgettable experiences that will delight both first-time visitors and returning fans alike.”

From live acrobatic performances every hour on the Fifth Third Bank Stage to culturally inspired cuisine at the MetroHealth Asian Food Market, people will be able to experience the wonder of the zoo.

Zoo-goers can experience the full walk-through experience on Thursdays through Sundays from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

On select nights, zoo guests will have the opportunity to experience the Asian Lantern Festival Drive-Thru Experience as it returns to the festival.

The Lantern 5K is also returning on July 22 at 8:30 p.m. Runners will be able to run with scenic views during the nighttime race.

