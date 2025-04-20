Watch Now
The Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland give thousands in Northeast Ohio a free meal on Easter Sunday

The Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland gave thousands of people in Northeast Ohio a free meal on Easter Sunday.

The meals were delivered to homes and served in person at the Bishop William M. Cosgrove Center.

About 300 volunteers helped prepare and package the food.

Jim Mullen, CEO and president of Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland, said the organization hopes people walk away with much more than just a full stomach.

"We hope they get some sense that people care about them. Oftentimes, holidays can be a really difficult season for people who don't have families, friends, or people that can care for them," said Mullen. "So it's just one of the ways that we can reach out to them and let them know that there are people in this community that care deeply for you."

Serving others is something Catholic Charities does every day of the year—they always need volunteers.

If you're interested in volunteering, click here to learn more.

