The City Mission safe haven expansion project nears completion, set to tackle growing demand

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s youth and children will soon have a more space to lay their heads and feel safe with their families. The City Mission is wrapping up work on its expansion project for the community safe haven, “Laura’s Home.”

The ribbon cutting for the reveal is set for November.

“Right now, we are full. We have been full for over seven years. Every room is full,” said Linda Uveges, CEO of The City Mission.

Uveges says the call for help is constant at Laura’s Home. Many of the calls come in the middle of the night or by local police officers seeking help for families. According to Uveges, “the summertime is especially challenging for women with children.”

Back in 2020, the organization helped nearly 700 women and children. Nearly 80,000 hot meals were served and 79 women and families were housed. So far this year, the center has served more than 1,800 moms and children.

“We see an increased need,” Uveges said. “Unfortunately, we weren't able to help all of that.”

While the City Mission has struggled with space and keeping up with growing demand, the organization says the added 10,000 square foot expansion will help with overflow. The expansion at Laura’s Home will include lockers, showers, more beds. Renovations will also make room for adult classrooms and an inclusive playground.

“This will be much more dignified,” Uveges explained. “Every single one of our children and our women have experienced trauma. I mean, being homeless is traumatic. And so we know that we want to treat them with that dignity and value that they deserve. And so we want to design this building. We want to design these spaces that are more caring and more dignified and trauma informed care.”