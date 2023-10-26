The days of coin-operated parking meters are over in Cleveland

Cleveland is finally joining the digital age, trading in coin-operated parking meters for an app. Gone are the days of carrying coins around just to park on city streets.

If you've ever forgotten to have quarters with you and then been forced to pay for a spot in a parking garage, you know how inconvenient street parking could be in Cleveland.

The new meters, powered by the company ParkMobile, were unveiled this week and are already in use around the city.

"We are thrilled to partner with ParkMobile to introduce this advanced technology and provide both residents and visitors with a much-improved parking experience in our city," Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said.

@Parkmobile is now live in Downtown Cleveland making parking more convenient than ever. Using the ParkMobile app and website, or even by text message, you can now pay for parking using your mobile device. Just enter the zone number displayed and how long you want to park! pic.twitter.com/gxGRu57Kdr — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) October 24, 2023

CLICK HEREto view a map of where the ParkMobile spots are located.

Thankfully, those days of antiquity are over. According to city officials, the ParkMobile launch phased out around 2,500 coin-operated parking meters.

"After months working alongside the City of Cleveland to modernize its parking infrastructure, we are thrilled to officially launch in Downtown Cleveland,” said David Hoyt, managing director of ParkMobile.

Now, paying for parking is as simple as scanning a QR code on one of the meters and inputting your parking space and how long you plan to be there. Additionally, if you end up needing to stay longer in your parking spot, you don't have to rush back and drop more coins in; you can simply extend your parking time in the app, something city officials say will help to boost revenue for the city and its local businesses.

Parkmobile meters can already be found in other parts of Ohio, including Columbus and at many universities.

“Our goal is to provide cities with a parking solution that will improve curb management and mobility flow to create more livable urban environments. Now, with the availability of our app, Cleveland residents and visitors can enjoy a seamless journey while managing their parking payment right from their mobile devices,” Hoyt said.

CLICK HERE for more information.