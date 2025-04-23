The end of this housing program could leave hundreds homeless in Ohio

CLEVELAND — A group of community advocates is calling for continued funding for critical housing and homeless assistance programs now that the Emergency Housing Vouchers, or EHV, program will not be renewed next year.

During President Joe Biden’s administration, the EHV program was established by using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help people and families who need housing due to crises like homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development explained on its website that it can even be used to support people who are fleeing or attempting to flee or are in situations involving domestic violence and human trafficking.

But now, Josiah Quarles said the program will not be renewed and could put about 60,000 Americans at risk of eviction by 2026.

In Ohio, he said it is estimated that 1,100 households will be at risk of homelessness.

“Those emergency vouchers are essential for the ecosystem of affordable housing to be able to get down to the lowest of levels and bring people up,” said Quarles, who is the director of organizing and advocacy with Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless.

When News 5 spoke with Quarles outside the Cuyahoga County Administration Building on Tuesday, he led a small yet mighty group of supporters who said they want to see affordable and fair housing.

“We believe the people want more housing, more resources, more support and more human dignity,” said one supporter.

Despite not using the EHV program, Gail Cox said she wants to see it continue because she said she once was homeless and understands how these resources help people who she said can’t afford to find somewhere else to live.

“With our credit being bad, you can’t do any of that, so with those vouchers did help a few people, few families move into a decent [place], but they're still cutting those vouchers, and I can’t," Cox said.

Advocates call on state and federal leaders to act now, while they say there’s still time.

“We've been fortunate that we've had vouchers to be able to help people secure safe housing for them and their family. With the threat of that going away, it's devastating. It's scary, the choices that victims may have to make,” said Anne Face, the CEO for Journey Center for Safety and Healing.

To contact Journey Center for Safety and Healing, you are encouraged to call or text: 216-931-4357 (HELP).