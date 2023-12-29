The first pediatric flu death of the 2023-24 flu season reported in Ohio, says Ohio Department of Health

A 9-year-old girl from Clermont County has died after contracting the influenza virus.

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), she is the state’s first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2023-24 flu season.

The death was reported Friday and is being investigated by Clermont County Public Health.

In Ohio, flu activity has been increasing since early December, the ODH says, with flu activity seeing peaks from December until February.

According to the ODH, there are generally between one and six influenza-associated pediatric deaths each year reported in Ohio.

“If you haven’t gotten a flu vaccine, now is a good time,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., MBA. “We are in the heart of flu season, and a vaccine may help prevent you or your loved ones from contracting a serious case of the disease.”

Flu vaccines are available at most healthcare providers’ offices, local health departments and retail pharmacies.

The Ohio Department of Health gives the following reminders on staying well this flu season:



Washing hands frequently or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Covering coughs and sneezes with tissues or coughing or sneezing into elbows.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Staying home when sick.

More information about flu and flu activity in Ohio is available here.