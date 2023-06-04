The Gathering Place gives back to the community through annual event supporing individuals impacted by cancer

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — A large crowd of runners and walkers participated Sunday in the Gathering Place's annual Race for the Place to benefit people who have had or have cancer and those who have been impacted by it.

The Gathering Place told News 5 it's grateful for the community's support at its annual race.

Check out this live interview below to see how your support helps the local organization:

Organizers use the event to celebrate cancer survivors and raise money for a special cause.

They also told News 5 it’s an opportunity for those who are battling cancer to feel inspired and supported.

News 5's Remi Murrey visited the event Sunday and spoke to some of the vendors there who are using their resources to help the community.

