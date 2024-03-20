The gift of connection: Local nonprofit encourages people to write letters to isolated senior citizens

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio native is taking the next step after launching his nonprofit when he was just 13 years old. It's all part of his effort to fight loneliness among senior citizens worldwide. Inspiration struck Jacob Cramer when he was 12.

"I started volunteering in senior communities and I felt really alone, and I made some of the best friends there," Cramer said.

He quickly realized those seniors struggled with loneliness as well. Love For Our Elders was born the following year on a mission to send handwritten letters to seniors around the world.

It's an idea that hit home for 12-year-old Elijah Brownstein. He keeps busy between activities, school, and preparing for his Bar Mitzvah. But not too busy to know what matters most.

"They'll love me no matter what," he told News 5 Anchor Katie Ussin about his family, especially his grandma. "I love how friendly and welcoming she is. I just don't get to see her as much, so it's really special when I can."

Elijah was at Fairmount Temple for Sunday School when he learned about Love for Our Elders. He knew he wanted his grandmother, Karen, to receive some of those letters. In his nomination, he wrote, "My grandma is a very kind woman who has been very lonely since moving to an assisted living home."

Anthony Garcia Love for Our Elders recruits volunteers to send personal, hand-written letters to isolated seniors

Elijah is in Northeast Ohio, but Grandma Karen is three hours away in Dayton. Regular visits are tough, but Elijah hoped Love for Our Elders could help close the gap.

"It's amazing," he told Katie. "We got like 300 letters over the span of like two months. I find it amazing that there's that many people who care that much to do that."

Elijah shared some of his grandma's interests and hobbies in his nomination. His mom, Susan Brownstein, said the letter writers put that information to good use.

"They took the little bit of information that Elijah had given, and they shared crocheting tips or book recommendations, baseball fan stories," she said. Elijah's dad, Matthew, told Katie they were moved by the thoughtfulness of those letters and their son.

"So many terrible things going on and so many terrible stories, but here was something, like my wife said, just altruistic and thoughtful," he said.

Cramer said there's just something about a handwritten letter that goes far beyond the possibilities of a text or email.

"Writing a letter, it's a simple act of kindness," he said. Ten years after starting his nonprofit, Cramer said 500,000 letters have been mailed all around the world.

"I just realized that there was this need, this loneliness epidemic, and I wanted to do something about it," he said.

His grandma inspired his next endeavor, a book called "Grandma's Letter Exchange," published on Tuesday. It teaches children the art and purpose of letter writing. The cover art reflects Cramer as a child with his grandma.

"She is like the matriarch of my family," Cramer said. "She's 102, her name is Doris Heller Cramer, she's from Beachwood, and she inspires me in so many ways."

That inspiration is paying off for Grandma Karen. During their interview, Elijah gave Grandma a call to talk about her letters.

Anthony Garcia Karen received hundreds of letters after her grandson nominated her for Love for Our Elders

"I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked," she told Katie. "In a way, it was overwhelming because it was so wonderful."

She said she was surprised so many people felt compelled to reach out to her and called the letters she's received "affirming and sweet." She has so many, and she's still working her way through them.

"I'm probably about two-thirds or three-quarters," she said. She knows a grandparent's love will never grow old. Neither will the way it makes the grandchild in all of us feel.

"If you have grandparents, really acknowledge them and let them know you love them," Elijah said. "I really love her, and I want to spend as much time with her as I can before I can't anymore."

On the phone, Karen told Katie how much she loved Elijah, and he said he loved her too.

"I know, sweetheart, you're so sweet," she told him.

