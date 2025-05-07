The importance of book fairs for students at Wade Park School

School is almost out, and this week, students at Wade Park School in Cleveland prepared for summer reading.

"I was so excited, but a little nervous too," said Yah'Naysia Hutcherson, 7, about walking into the Scholastic Book Fair at her school on Tuesday.

Nervous, she said, "Because there were so many books, and I didn’t know which ones to pick!”

Wade Park is one of two Cleveland schools News 5 partners with for our annual childhood literacy campaign, If You Give a Child a Book.

"They were excited about coming in here," said Jacqueline Armstrong, first-grade teacher. "They kept asking me, ‘Is it 10:15 [a.m.] yet?!’”

Donations from News 5 employees, viewers, and the Scripps Howard Fund help buy new books for children in underserved neighborhoods.

"I picked this," Yah'Naysia smiled, holding up a glittery journal.

She said she loves reading in class with her teacher, Ms. Armstrong, and with her big sister at home.

“She’s going to be so glad,” said Yah'Naysia about showing her big sister her new books.

At Wade Park, scholars picked a total of 10 free books over two Scholastic Book Fairs this school year, the second of which is happening this week.

"It just improves my reading, and I learn more words as I go," said Messiah Martin about why he likes reading.

The third grader said he likes reading fiction and Dog Man is one of his favorite characters.

The popular canine superhero series gets him thinking about if he had superpowers.

"I'd like to fly," he said. "Or to be invisible... and steal all the snacks that I want!"

Messiah is also learning about real-life heroes with one of the books he picked, called Little Heroes of Color.

"I learned about Maya Lin, and she was an architect," said Messiah.

He said he didn't know about Maya or the others before reading the book.

"You just learn more and more," he said about reading books.

Messiah was a super helper on Tuesday, volunteering at the book fair.

It was so fun to see how excited the students of all ages were to build up their libraries at home.

"This gives them the opportunity to imagine and pick things that they’re interested in," said Dr. Charlene Hilliard, Wade Park principal.

It also helps them keep building upon that enthusiasm for the power and enjoyment of reading and the progress they’ve made this school year.

Ms. Armstrong reminds parents to read to their children every day, especially over summer break. Even when you’re in the car or walking, she said you can point out signs and talk about the letters and sounds you see.

News 5 also partners with the Stephanie Tubbs Jones School for the “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign.

Scholars are picking up free books at their second book fair this week, as well.

This past year, News 5 raised nearly $44,000 to purchase more than 6,000 books for more than 600 students.

You can always donate and support News 5's childhood literacy campaign.