The least connected communities in Cuyahoga County to get better access to the internet

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County, the State of Ohio and PC's for People have set out to ensure everyone in Northeast Ohio has internet access.

The second phase of a high-speed, low-cost internet service initiative is underway and targets the region’s least connected communities.

"This is going to connect education, the economy, entrepreneurs, seniors who need to make their teledoc appointments; it is such a critical need and more like a utility, again, than a luxury,” said Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown.

People who live in the Outhwaite homes community, one of the oldest housing communities in the county, were able to sign up for PCs for People's internet service at an event held Monday to kick off the initiative.