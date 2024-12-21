'The Light of Kinara: A Kwanzaa Celebration' brings light to Cleveland Public Theater

CLEVELAND — Saturday and Sunday mark the last chance to see “The Light of Kinara: A Kwanzaa Celebration,” a captivating performance at the Cleveland Public Theater.

The show offers a unique blend of music, dance, and storytelling that pays homage to Kwanzaa’s seven principles.

Artistic Director Talise Campbell of Djapo Cultural Arts Institute says everyone can take something away from seeing the performance.

“Music is magical,” Campbell said, reflecting on the power of African drumming and its ability to bring people together.

Through songs, dances, and stories, the production provides a glimpse into African traditions that most would have to travel far to see.

“We want to represent community and Africa,” Campbell said. “So if you ever travel there, that’s what you will see.”

The celebration is about more than physical light; it honors the spirit of Africa, local communities, and the elders who came before us.

“This is one of those opportunities where people can come out and learn about a culture that maybe they’ve never learned about before,” Campbell said.

Saturday’s performance begins at 7:30 p.m., with pre-show festivities starting at 6:30 p.m. These include a vendor market featuring African décor, apparel, and skincare products, as well as carolers and storytellers.

Tickets are still available, with options ranging from reserved tables to general admission.

“They say we only dream as big as our exposure,” Campbell said. “So that’s our goal—to expose individuals to the world.”

To get your ticket click HERE.