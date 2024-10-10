Watch Now
The midges are back

It's that time of year again; the midges are back and swarming the area. But don't worry, these small bugs are harmless as they don't bite or sting.
The midges are back in full force right now. The good news is that midges don't bite or sting, and seeing them in large numbers is a good indicator of our water's health.

Seeing a high number of midges means a healthy ecosystem, and the bugs provide lots of nutrients to our birds and other wildlife.

But they can be a bit of a nuisance—but it's short-lived.

"So, I know they're annoying. They can be in your face, but they're only alive for seven days while they're having their babies, and then they are gone. And that's a huge boon for the local environment," said Cleveland Metroparks Naturalist Kyler Sonny.

