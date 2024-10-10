The midges are back in full force right now. The good news is that midges don't bite or sting, and seeing them in large numbers is a good indicator of our water's health.

Seeing a high number of midges means a healthy ecosystem, and the bugs provide lots of nutrients to our birds and other wildlife.

But they can be a bit of a nuisance—but it's short-lived.

"So, I know they're annoying. They can be in your face, but they're only alive for seven days while they're having their babies, and then they are gone. And that's a huge boon for the local environment," said Cleveland Metroparks Naturalist Kyler Sonny.