The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory playing Blossom this summer

Dexter Holland of The Offspring performs during the Louder Than Life music festival on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
If you love punk, alternative and indie music, mark your calendar for Aug. 13 — that's when The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory will perform right here in Northeast Ohio.

The three bands will take the stage at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls as part of their Supercharged Worldwide in '25 tour.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. General admission tickets are available on Friday.

