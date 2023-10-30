Watch Now
The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is coming to Cleveland

Kamran Jebreili/AP
Mariah Carey performs during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Posted at 12:09 PM, Oct 30, 2023
Halloween might only be a day away, but some of us are already thinking about Christmas. Mariah Carey, AKA the Queen of Christmas, will be bringing the holiday spirit to Cleveland.

On Dec. 7, the music icon will take over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and perform all of her holiday hits, including "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Tickets for her concert go on sale at 9 a.m. on Nov. 3.

It feels like the first good concert news we've been able to share for a while.

Is Cleveland being snubbed by big concert tours, or is it simple economics?

