The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is coming to Cleveland

Halloween might only be a day away, but some of us are already thinking about Christmas. Mariah Carey, AKA the Queen of Christmas, will be bringing the holiday spirit to Cleveland.

On Dec. 7, the music icon will take over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and perform all of her holiday hits, including "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Tickets for her concert go on sale at 9 a.m. on Nov. 3.

It feels like the first good concert news we've been able to share for a while.

Is Cleveland being snubbed by big concert tours, or is it simple economics?

