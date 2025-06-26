The ride of your life! Cedar Point debuts Siren's Curse tilt coaster this weekend

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Get ready for the ride of your life!

The roller coaster capital of the world is setting records yet again and unveiling a new coaster.

Watch Good Morning Cleveland around 6:30 a.m. to see Mike Holden ride Siren's Curse.

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

After years of planning and preparation, Cedar Point's Siren's Curse is opening this Saturday, June 28.

It is dubbed the tallest, longest, fastest tilt coaster in North America.

According to Cedar Point, Siren's Curse is 160 feet tall, reaches a speed of 58 miles per hour, and the ride lasts two minutes.

What makes this ride so unique is that the coaster will tilt into a 90-degree vertical position. Riders then stare straight down, hoping the train will connect to the next track.

As for the name, "Often spoken of – but never spotted, the sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to the land above Cedar Point and attempt to entrap you in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation."

