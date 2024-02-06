Summit Metro Parks bat caves vandalized

Last November, the bat caves at Liberty Park in Summit County were vandalized. Now, park rangers are asking for tips from the public to help close the case.

According to the Summit Metro Parks, the acts of vandalism occurred on Nov. 25, 2023.

"These caves are gated to protect threatened and endangered bat species during hibernation, and disturbance of their habitat can have harmful consequences," the park said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call park rangers at 330-861-5511 between 8 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Monday-Friday or 330-475-0029 after hours. Tips can be anonymous.