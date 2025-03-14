The sun is out, these patios are open!

CLEVELAND — A taste of spring has arrived, and these places in Cleveland are fully embracing the warm weather.
Here is a list of patios open on Friday:
Fat Heads Brewery & Saloon
The patio is open all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Academy Tavern
Open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and the patio is open until close time.
Bar 32
Open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., and the patio closes after sunset.
The Fairmount Cocktail Bar
Open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and the patio will remain open based on the weather.
17 River Grille
The patio until close. Hours run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Terrestrial Brewing Company
Open from 4 to 11 p.m., and the patio is open until closing.
Rocky River Wine Bar
Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the patio is open until close time and is first come first serve.
Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens
Open from 4 to 10 p.m., and the patio will remain open based on the weather.
Whistle & Taproom Venue
Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The patio is open until close time.