The sun is out, these patios are open!

CLEVELAND — A taste of spring has arrived, and these places in Cleveland are fully embracing the warm weather.

Here is a list of patios open on Friday:

Fat Heads Brewery & Saloon

The patio is open all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Academy Tavern

Open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and the patio is open until close time.

Bar 32

Open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., and the patio closes after sunset.

The Fairmount Cocktail Bar

Open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and the patio will remain open based on the weather.

17 River Grille

The patio until close. Hours run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Terrestrial Brewing Company

Open from 4 to 11 p.m., and the patio is open until closing.

Rocky River Wine Bar

Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the patio is open until close time and is first come first serve.

Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens

Open from 4 to 10 p.m., and the patio will remain open based on the weather.

Whistle & Taproom Venue

Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The patio is open until close time.