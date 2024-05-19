❤️ The surprise ending to the 2024 Cleveland Marathon ❤️

CLEVELAND — Love was in the air Sunday at the Cleveland Marathon! Will Loevner, 26, not only claimed victory this year but also left with a fiancée.

After crossing the finish line at Sunday's race, Loevner proposed to his girlfriend, Emma Patterson. The couple went on their first date right after Loevner won last year’s race.

Loevner, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said the anticipation of the proposal made the final miles of this year's marathon especially meaningful.

“It was one of the best miles of my life,” he said. “I was just so excited.”

He was among over 10,000 runners participating in the marathon weekend. Patterson, also a runner, has been participating in half marathons since the couple first got together.

Originally, Loevner planned to propose only if he won the marathon. However, he ultimately decided the proposal would happen regardless of his finish.

“I think I was going to propose no matter what I decided,” he said.

