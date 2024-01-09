The wait is over! Moe's Springfield Pop-Up Bar comes to Akron Jan. 18-28

This winter, you'll be able to get off your duff and grab a Duff when you round up the Homer to your Barney and purchase tickets to the Moe's Springfield Pop-Up Bar coming to Akron in January.

According to the event's website, the "Simpsons"-inspired bar will offer a special menu and drinks for fans to be immersed in Jan. 19-28.

According to our media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal, the traveling bar launched in 2020 and has visited Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and Massachusetts.

The pop-up bar will temporarily take over the Missing Falls Brewery at 540 South Main Street, transforming the space into Moe's Tavern, says the ABJ.

"We are excited to partner with Missing Falls Brewing to bring this to Akron,” says Joe McCullough, founder and CEO of JMC Pop Ups LLC. “We encourage everyone to dress in costume, load up the kids, and head to the place where nobody knows your name for food, drink, photo ops, and fun!”

Tickets range from $32 to $89 and are on sale now. Find more info and purchase tickets here.