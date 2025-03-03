There's a weird smell in Geauga County

Something smells in Geauga County, and the Chardon Fire Department is aware of it.

Chardon Fire asks anyone who smells gas or something strange to call their local fire department.

The fire department didn't say how widespread the smell is across the county, so residents across the area should be on alert for any irregular smells.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

The last time there was a mystery odor in Northeast Ohio, it turned out to be jet fuel that NASA was using to simulate space exploration flight tests.

